Insider May 5th, 2023 — YouTube is (seriously) not for every podcast

For today's Friday issue, we'll look at how traditional podcasts are faring on YouTube, the Vox Media Podcast Network's debut on Podtrac, and a lightning round of new deals and announcements.
|Biggest podcast networks are struggling on YouTube
The pivot to video is not working out for some of the most popular podcasts, as Bloomberg’s Ashley Carman (formerly of Hot Pod) reported. Carman looked at what happened after YouTube partnered with NPR, Slate, and The New York Times over the past year to launch watchable versions of some of their popular podcasts. The result? Bad. For example, Slate’s shows averaged 75 views. Much has been made of how traditional, audio-only podcasts can further expand their reach by releasing episodes as watchable podcasts on YouTube. A Morning Consult poll found that more people prefer listening to podcasts on YouTube than any other platform, including Spotify and Apple. As Cumulus Media found, YouTube’s podcast audience tends to be younger (18-24) and predominantly male — which has traditionally been a key demographic for marketers (though not as much anymore). YouTube is the biggest video-sharing platform in the world, with over 2 billion users. Surely, podcasters are missing a valuable opportunity? I genuinely don’t believe they are.Look, I’ll be honest. It does not surprise me that podcasts by legacy media outlets are not thriving in YouTube’s vast jungle. Most Gen Z men (as well as millennial men) do not go to YouTube for Michael Barbaro or Dear Prudence. The kids could care less about season 7 of Slow Burn(which is sad because it is very informative and good). They go to YouTube to watch five-minute clips of The Joe Rogan Experience, mashups of TikTok challenges, clips of their favorite Twitch streamers playing League of Legends, and to sample the best of the right-wing YouTube conspiracy theorists like Stephen Crowder and Jordan Peterson.It’s not that YouTube isn’t a good opportunity for podcasters (being that it’s among the biggest podcast platforms). It’s just that the biggest video podcasts on the platform are YouTube-native, more closely resemble talk shows with high-profile guests, and cater to a much younger audience than the most popular audio-only podcasts. Right now, a two-day-old episode of Impaulsive,where host Logan Paul interviews actor Kevin Hart, has roughly 1.5 million views. An episode of NPR News Now on the writers strike has under 2,000 views. For audio shows, the answer may be to be careful about how you target your YouTube channel.
|Daily podcast listening time has more than doubledAmericans are spending more time listening to podcasts, and listeners are more diverse than in the past. The average daily amount of time spent listening to podcasts has more than doubled, from 26 minutes in 2017 to 57 minutes in 2023, according to iHeartMedia’s latest “State of Podcasting” report. Furthermore, the number of Black podcast listeners has increased by 26 percent and Hispanic listeners by 36 percent since 2021. Still, it’s wise to take results from a single report with a grain of salt — especially as people’s listening habits remain in flux in the post-pandemic period. For example, a Nielsen report in December showed a decline in the number of both heavy and light podcast listeners.
|Vox Media wants you to know it’s serious about podcastingThe Vox Media Podcast Network is going hard on podcasts and hopes to reach 500 million downloads in 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Also, full disclosure: Hot Pod is owned by The Verge, which is owned by Vox Media. As THR details, Vox Media is making its debut on measurement tool Podtrac today — which ranks the top podcasts and publishers in the US — and the company has landed in 10th place. The home of shows like On with Kara Swisher, The Weeds,and The Vergecast (had to drop that in there), Vox Media is trying to broaden its offerings… beyond nerds. For example, Vox Media signed on couple therapist Esther Perel’s show Where Should We Begin? earlier this year, and it previously acquired Criminal Productions.But as Vox Media’s senior vice president of audio and digital video, Ray Chao, noted, the company isn’t as focused on the shows as they are the creators behind them — as well as the cross-platform opportunities it can offer. “We’re not just an audio company,” Chao told THR. “What we want to do is build a big media franchise, and so we’re not limited by the medium to say, ‘Hey, we’re only gonna support you in the audio world.”
|Lightning RoundMore than 300 sports shows by Bleav are coming to The Cumulus Network. The company announced a partnership with Bleav this week, which will include shows featuring virtually every major American professional and college sport. Sports covered will include NFL, MLB, NBA, NCAAF, NCAAB, SEC, and NHL — not to mention soccer, betting, and pop culture. eOne, LAist 89.3, Crime Story, and Acast partner for new podcast series Night Raid. The weekly show will cover a 2014 SWAT raid on a home in San Gabriel that resulted in the death of police officer Shaun Diamond and the incarceration of David Martinez.
LA’s KT Studios is shopping iHeart’s Death Island With Conor Powell as a TV series, Deadline reported. The studio has an impressive 140-hour podcast slate deal with iHeart, the first batch of which are true-crime titles. Death Island follows a series of brutal murders on the Thailand island Koh Tao. Next up from KT Studios will be The Moscow Massacre, True Crimes, and Murder 101, all debuting on iHeart Podcasts later this year.
Next week, we'll have some exciting coverage of the IAB Podcast Upfront, which will be on May 11th.