Insider May 5th, 2023 — YouTube is (seriously) not for every podcast

Biggest podcast networks are struggling on YouTube



The pivot to video is not working out for some of the most popular podcasts, as Bloomberg’s Ashley Carman (formerly of Hot Pod) reported. Carman looked at what happened after YouTube partnered with NPR, Slate, and The New York Times over the past year to launch watchable versions of some of their popular podcasts. The result? Bad. For example, Slate’s shows averaged 75 views. Much has been made of how traditional, audio-only podcasts can further expand their reach by releasing episodes as watchable podcasts on YouTube. A Morning Consult poll found that more people prefer listening to podcasts on YouTube than any other platform, including Spotify and Apple. As Cumulus Media found, YouTube’s podcast audience tends to be younger (18-24) and predominantly male — which has traditionally been a key demographic for marketers (though not as much anymore). YouTube is the biggest video-sharing platform in the world, with over 2 billion users. Surely, podcasters are missing a valuable opportunity? I genuinely don’t believe they are.Look, I’ll be honest. It does not surprise me that podcasts by legacy media outlets are not thriving in YouTube’s vast jungle. Most Gen Z men (as well as millennial men) do not go to YouTube for Michael Barbaro or Dear Prudence. The kids could care less about season 7 of Slow Burn(which is sad because it is very informative and good). They go to YouTube to watch five-minute clips of The Joe Rogan Experience, mashups of TikTok challenges, clips of their favorite Twitch streamers playing League of Legends, and to sample the best of the right-wing YouTube conspiracy theorists like Stephen Crowder and Jordan Peterson.It’s not that YouTube isn’t a good opportunity for podcasters (being that it’s among the biggest podcast platforms). It’s just that the biggest video podcasts on the platform are YouTube-native, more closely resemble talk shows with high-profile guests, and cater to a much younger audience than the most popular audio-only podcasts. Right now, a two-day-old episode of Impaulsive,where host Logan Paul interviews actor Kevin Hart, has roughly 1.5 million views. An episode of NPR News Now on the writers strike has under 2,000 views. For audio shows, the answer may be to be careful about how you target your YouTube channel.