Insider May 4, 2023 —Podcast ads are saving the audio biz

Hi all,

There’s been a whole flurry of earnings reports from the audio industry over the past couple of weeks — so I dove into what we’ve learned about the state of podcast ads today. I took a closer look at iHeartMedia’s earnings, as well as the company’s continued embrace of AI.

There’s also some audiobook news from Spotify, as well as some recent reporting in The Verge about director’s commentaries on podcasts.

iHeartMedia has podcasts to thank for cushioning its revenue decline

Podcast ads seem to have saved the day in iHeartMedia’s most recent financial quarter. iHeartMedia on Tuesday reported $811 million in revenue for the first quarter of 2023 — a 3.8 percent decline, albeit better than it expected in its guidance a few months ago. Notably, the decline was tempered due to revenue from podcasts spiking 12 percent to $77 million. Other digital revenue was up 1 percent, for a total of $147 million.

iHeartMedia is highly dependent on political ads to stay afloat, which means that the combo of a non-election year and a soft ad market is pretty rough for the audio giant. Embracing digital and podcasts may help them weather the storm. The company has also tried to cut down expenses with layoffs and by shuttering a few physical locations.

“With the benefit of what are expected to be record levels of political spend in 2024, and the annualized impact of the cost reductions we have made over the past six months, in 2024 we expect to resume our growth trajectory that was interrupted by this period of recent advertising softness,” said iHeartMedia president Rich Bressler in a statement.

Podcast ads are showing solid across-the-board growth

Podcast ad revenue is on an upswing, according to Q1 earnings reported by major industry players over the past few weeks. Let’s review what we’ve learned so far. SiriusXM reported an overall podcast revenue growth of 34 percent. And as we mentioned above, podcasting was the fastest-growing segment for iHeartMedia, spiking 12 percent. Cumulus Media doesn’t disclose podcast-specific ad revenue, but its overall digital ad revenue was up by 1 percent. Finally, Spotify last month said Q1 podcast ad revenue was up by nearly 20 percent.

The finding aligns with a belief that podcast ads are a major growth opportunity for the industry. Max Willens, a senior analyst at Insider Intelligence, told Hot Pod that it forecasts podcast ad spending will increase by 16 percent in 2023. The recent earnings reports align with their forecast.

“That’s solid growth, especially in a channel where user growth has been slower (we expect it will grow about 4% this year) and that has to compete with everything from terrestrial radio to YouTube for usage and attention,” said Willens in an email to Hot Pod.

iHeartMedia is exploring AI to cut costs

The broadcaster is planning to use AI in the hopes of cutting costs. “We plan to use […AI] to its fullest,” said CEO Bob Pittman during this week’s earnings call. While Pittman didn’t name exact programs or tools, he implied that AI’s role would be to take over “rote” tasks at iHeartMedia.

Pittman said he believes that AI will enable employees to do less “rote work” and more high-level editing tasks. “I think we’ll do stuff faster, and our cost will be lower. So I’m in the boat,” said Pittman in response to a question from investors.

Pittman didn’t elaborate on whether he foresaw AI tech replacing entire jobs. Back in 2020, the company laid off several hundred DJs after implementing AI programs to mix music.

iHeart’s chief communications officer, Wendy Goldberg, wouldn’t confirm whether the new AI tech would replace jobs. She said that the broadcaster has been using AI since 2020 to build out its music programming, including music curation, research analysis, and prediction (i.e., figuring out what songs become hits).

“We also utilize technology that scans social media and 100K+ sources of news and information and shows us what locally trending topics are resonating with the listeners in our markets in real time,” Goldberg wrote in an email. “This should give you an idea of the kind of rote work we’d think about for AI going forward as well.”

Director’s commentaries don’t make for great podcasts

Netflix’s recent decision to shutter its DVD business drew the ire of many film buffs. DVDs and Blu-rays were typically packed with bonus features like deleted scenes, bloopers, and the director’s commentary — all of which rarely survived the streaming transition. But it appears that Netflix and other streamers are bypassing this by releasing director’s commentaries in the form of podcasts — and it’s not an amazing experience.

My colleague Andrew Marino explains the process may be a little more trouble than its worth (especially if you have to go to the bathroom or get a phone call): “The director will count down to indicate when to press play on the movie to sync with the podcast, but anytime you want to pause the movie, you’ll also have to pause that podcast, wherever the heck you’re playing it. In the Glass Onion episode, Rian Johnson says at one point you should rewind the movie to catch something in the film you may not notice at first, but then immediately says to disregard that tip because it may mess up the sync of the commentary.”

Marino dives into it more on a recent episode of The Vergecast, which also looks into exactly why it’s so hard to find director’s commentary and other DVD perks from the ’90s on today’s streamers.

Spotify tries to lure indie authors by cutting Findaway Voices’ distribution fee

Audiobook platform Findaway Voices will no longer charge a 20 percent distribution fee to authors — as long as the sales are on Spotify. The company said it wanted to pass on “cost-saving efficiencies” from its integration with Spotify, which acquired it last summer.

This is less generous than it seems at first: Spotify still takes a 50 percent cut of the list price, and now it just isn’t double dipping by taking more from the royalties. But the whole package is still more generous than the 25 to 40 percent stake that competitor Audible gives to authors.

As I reported for The Verge this week, the audiobook industry has very high margins and is virtually dominated by Amazon-owned Audible. Critics have accused Audible of taking advantage of authors due to its exceptionally high revenue split. Authors often share royalties with the narrator (if they’re not narrating it themselves) and producer of the audiobook — meaning they go home with even less of the pie.

Under Spotify’s old revenue split, an author who sold a $10 audiobook would give $5 to Spotify and $1 to Findaway — leaving them with a total profit of $4. But under the new payment model, that author would no longer have to pay the $1 distribution fee, leaving them with $5.