The kids are listening to podcasts, just not on YouTube



The young ones are heavy listeners of audio, a recent survey suggests. Last month, the nonprofit Kids Listen released results from their third survey on podcast listening habits of children under the age of 12 years old. What they found was that nearly nine out of 10 kids (among those who already consume podcasts) listen to a show once a week — and nearly half tune in on a daily basis. But unlike the cohort directly above them, only a small fraction of kids — 8 percent — listen to podcasts on YouTube. The reasons for this may be a mix of lack of awareness and caution: some parents simply may not associate YouTube as a destination for kids audio content. Also, YouTube in the past came under scrutiny — both in the media and in Congress — for leading children to inappropriate content and getting them hooked on videos with its “rabbit hole” autoplay feature. Despite YouTube taking steps to change the platform, much still needs to be done. Tinkercast, the publisher behind popular kids podcasts like Wow in the World and How to Be an Earthling, launched a YouTube channel as an experiment six months ago. It hoped to expand its audience and offer young listeners a visual component to its audio shows. Much like adult podcasts, kids podcasts are also venturing into events and premium memberships in order to engage their listeners. But as we noted earlier in the week, Tinkercast’s YouTube offerings haven’t taken off in the way their traditional podcasts have — despite the fact that many of the videos feature custom animation or are exclusively made for YouTube. The experiment did have upsides. Johanna Weber, senior director of brand marketing and communications at Tinkercast, tells me that they were able to tap into a new audience on YouTube, including Black and brown parents. I spoke to Weber to get a better idea of what kids podcasts are doing with YouTube and how it’s shaping up for Tinkercast. Tinkercast definitely isn’t giving up on the platform — and Weber has some interesting insights on what they’ve learned so far. So similar to podcasts for adults, the pandemic brought on a kind of boom in podcast listenership among children as well — especially with remote school and parents needing more ways to engage their kids. Now that kids are back in school, what’s your assessment of how listening habits have changed in 2023? I think this is probably something that other children’s podcasts publishers see as well. We haven’t really seen listen rates decrease. We were doing very well pre-pandemic — but the pandemic was just a huge boon for engagement with our podcasts. What we’re seeing now is that patterns are going back a bit to “business as usual” for children and their grown-ups, with more activities and such, but we haven’t seen listening change that much. There’s just kids podcasting content overall now, with our distribution partner Wondery and Spotify identifying it as a really fertile area for growth and experimentation in podcasting. But the beauty is, we’re still seeing incredible engagement in our podcasts — well over 100 percent completion rates, which means that they’re listening to podcast episodes more than once or twice. We’re also seeing increases in uniques. One of the things that’s kind of an Achilles’ heel of being in kids media is that your audience is always aging out. They’re always growing up — which is what we want them to do. So we’re always trying to bring in new people as kids kind of phase out of the age group for Tinkercast content and become tweens.



Can you talk about the differences in how kids approach podcasts versus adults? What are their listening habits like?

We see a listening spike in the morning, which kind of signals to you that you’re getting kids when they’re first waking up in the morning. They might be listening on the smart speaker. And then you got the commute to school, where parents are playing podcasts during the drive. It softens in the mid-day period, when our audience is predominantly at school, either at home or at public or private school. Then we see it peaking back up in the evening. We actually have a lot of data showing that kids listen to Wow in the World before going to bed. When you think about podcasts at large, you think about this sort of fan/host symbiotic relationship. It’s also true in kids podcasts. They really know these stories, they really know these episodes. We’ll do like Easter egg treasure hunts in our podcast episodes and ask kids to go to the episode about salmon. Kids know the episode number — they kind of know all the details backwards and forwards.



So when we’re looking at kids who are between the ages of six to nine — which is Tinkercast’s target audience — what is their relationship to video podcasts? And can you tell me about how Tinkercast made its foray into YouTube?

In some ways, it’s a very meta experience — podcasts on YouTube are kind of meta anyway. It’s an audio experience that you’re porting over to a video-first experience. How do you present that in a video way? Being in the kid’s space, there’s the added dimension of when kids are logging on to YouTube. We’re competing with Roblox videos and unboxing videos and bright, super sparkly colors. If we don’t get kids in the first nanosecond, we’ve lost them. On top of that, we have to help them understand that once they enter this video — you’re listening to a podcast experience that’s supported by a video experience. With parents, we had to help them understand that the podcasts that were available as an audio experience are now available on YouTube and YouTube Kids as an additional way that their kids can engage with Wow in the World and other Tinkercast content.



So how did you go about designing a kids podcast experience on YouTube?

We pretty quickly learned that we had to get parents to kind of understand what we were doing and see it as an additional way to engage with the content. At the end of last year, we started creating “video-first” content. There was Wow Tunes, where we made remixed Wow in the World as songs. I think what’s been really interesting is that the engagement on the video-first content — there’s definitely fewer of them from a scale play. But they actually have not been as high as the podcast players. I think with all things YouTube, we’re still kind of iterating and doing little A/B tests to figure it out. What works today may not work tomorrow. We’re also starting to see a lot of new audiences that we haven’t seen before. We don’t think the crossover is that big between our podcast-listening audience and our video audience on YouTube. We’re doing some member feedback surveys to kind of figure that out better.