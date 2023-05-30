Insider May 25, 2023 — Is YouTube’s RSS plan a dealbreaker for podcasts?

The week is almost over, and I hope it will end on a good note. Today, I dive into a YouTube pilot for RSS that likely will have a major impact on podcasters if it becomes adopted, and a…very wild night on Twitter Spaces!



Will YouTube’s RSS leave podcasters hanging?

There’s nothing “real simple” about YouTube’s likely plans for podcast RSS feeds. To get a podcast onto YouTube, you currently have to manually upload episodes, pick out artwork, and add in titles and tags and everything else, rather than having that all just appear thanks to your RSS feed. But as reported by Podnews, that may be changing: YouTube is currently testing RSS integration with a few podcasts — but the way it works is giving some podcasters concern. Unlike other RSS-based platforms, YouTube won’t offer passthrough — instead, it’ll use your RSS feed to ingest episodes, add the correct image and tags, and upload the files to your channel as native YouTube videos. That has a lot of implications for the broader podcast ecosystem. For example, your hosting company won’t be able to access your viewing stats. As the founder of Jam Street Media (and former VP of podcasts at iHeartRadio) Matty Staudt tweeted, “YouTube wants to take your RSS and not report downloads! One and done! Terrible for #podcasters”



Alban Brooke, head of marketing at the podcast host Buzzsprout, told Hot Pod that YouTube not offering passthrough will mean that a few things will “break” for podcasters. First off, updates to your audio file won’t be reflected on YouTube — as is the case with other podcast platforms that use RSS. Also, your host will need to find a new way to retrieve your YouTube statistics, or you may not be able to see everything in one place.Given that YouTube offers more details than download data (including number of plays, demographic and geographic data), this could be a good thing.



“Since YouTube has a robust stats API, we would love to consolidate these statistics in Buzzsprout,” noted Brooke. What about ads? According to the document, audio files uploaded via RSS cannot already contain “regular ads.” But there’s an exception for “sponsored segments” that already exists — which also applies to host-read ads. Any sponsorships need to be disclosed to YouTube beforehand. “Any ads that podcasters get from Buzzsprout Ads, or a similar provider, could not be included on YouTube. But podcasters still have the option to include host-read sponsorships in their podcasts on YouTube,” wrote Brooke. Instead, YouTube will insert its own ads. “If YouTube audio ads work the same way as YouTube video ads, you won’t have to include YouTube ads unless you want to. But if your podcast grows on YouTube, these ads could provide another source of income for your podcast,” wrote Brooke.



But for podcasts, the switch to YouTube’s ad system means stepping into what’s largely a one-size-fits-all monetization system that’s outside your control. That comes with the risk of YouTube pulling ads if your content is deemed inappropriate for advertisers. Nathan Ragland, the host of the independent podcast Post Modern Art, told Hot Pod that YouTube’s system is a “major step back” from the dynamic ads that podcasters have become accustomed to. “YouTube’s monetization isn’t great, and for some podcasts, I imagine the outside ads are how they get monetized for subject matters that would get them demonetized otherwise,” Ragland said.Podcasters are already facing these problems on YouTube, and the leaked RSS plans suggest there’s no immediate reprieve. As the platform continues to grow as place listeners turn to, creators are going to have to figure out how to adapt if they want to access its expansive audience.YouTube declined to comment on its plans for RSS.



DeSantis’ WH run kick-off on Twitter Spaces quickly turned into an amateur podcast

Last night was a historic night for live audio, perhaps in all the wrong ways. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was set to announce his presidential bid on a Twitter Space hosted by Elon Musk and tech investor David Sacks. But after 20 minutes of tech malfunctions, the live audio room (which had roughly 600,000 attendees) was hastily aborted by Musk. Shortly after, Musk promoted a new room that amassed about 300,000 followers. That session — which lasted more than an hour — started to resemble an amateur effort at an interview podcast. The hosts apologized for the tech glitches, corny jokes were made, and there were plenty of “uhs” and “ums” and interjections.



Sacks: [Brief mumbling, shuffling] Alright, I think we’re broadcasting [chuckles]. Man, I think we melted the internet there.



Musk: Yeah. That was insane, sorry. We’re actually doing this from David Sacks’ Twitter account because it looks like doing it from mine actually broke the Twitter system.



Don’t take my word for it — you can listen to the entire recording here.



The size of the room likely wasn’t to blame (Twitter Spaces has no limit on number of participants), as many pointed out. Ernest Wilkins, a former Twitter employee who worked on Spaces, noted that the DeSantis event wouldn’t even make the “top 150 Spaces by size” in the history of the product. There’s nothing wrong with announcing your campaign in unconventional ways and bypassing the traditional media. Back in 2007, Sen. John McCain informally announced his bid for the White House on the Late Show with David Letterman. Hilary Clinton posted a video announcing her run to be the Democratic nominee for the 2008 presidential election on her website, along with the caption, “I’m in.” Barack Obama went with a tri-fold e-mail, YouTube, and Twitter blast for his 2012 presidential reelection. Our forefathers would never. Making such a high-profile announcement on a social audio platform could have been prolific. But as many observers noted, last night’s conversation was less about DeSantis and his policy platform and more about Musk and his Twitter platform.



And as The Verge’s Elizabeth Lopatto noted, Twitter Spaces’ relatively small reach and technical limitations made it difficult to get the message out to the public. “Recording and rebroadcasting a Twitter Space is more technically challenging and high effort than simply flashing a screenshot. Broadcasting audio on TV is visually boring. A lot of reporters tuned in — I certainly did — but there were fewer incentives to amplify DeSantis on their own platforms. Putting DeSantis in a Twitter Space is great for Musk, whose goal is simply getting more people on Twitter. But all DeSantis did was lock himself into a platform with a small user base that’s less likely to vote.”



That’s all for now. See you tomorrow for another Insider issue of Hot Pod.