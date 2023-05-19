Insider May 18, 2023 — Why this former iHeartMedia exec is launching a podcast investment firm

Former iHeart exec launches podcast investment firm DWNLOAD MediaAxios reported yesterday that Chris Peterson — who was the executive vice president of podcasts at iHeartRadio until 2019 — is partnering with Red Seat Ventures to launch an investment firm for audio companies, with a goal of helping them expand outside of audio. The firm, known as DWNLOAD Media, has raised a small seed round from Swedish investment firm Co_Made (the amount of which it did not disclose) and is in talks to raise a Series A. Peterson says he’ll be at both the Podcast Show in London next week, and Podcast Movement in Colorado this summer. Hot Pod conducted a brief Q&A with Peterson to find out more about his plans for DWNLOAD Media. You can read a lightly edited transcript below.



Why do you see podcasts as an opportunity right now?I still think we’re in the early innings of podcasting… I know everyone is (rightfully) excited about the explosive growth we’ve seen over the last several years, but when you look at the penetration of radio vs. podcasting, there’s so much more room to grow. As more cars have CarPlay and Android Auto, it becomes easier for listeners to play content from their phone vs. searching for AM/FM stations, which will help grow audience.We see tremendous opportunity for revenues to increase, not only with advertising revenue — which will continue to grow as audiences increase and technology improves — but we’ve barely scratched the surface on subscription revenue in the US. I’m also incredibly excited about the opportunities outside of the US, all of which could be inflection points for the industry and leave us extremely optimistic.Can you give me an example or two of podcast IP you’ve been really impressed with?Wow, where to begin?!Disgraceland is one of my favorite podcasts and just an incredible concept that I could see moving onto many different mediums. I’ve been really impressed with Kaleidoscope’s launches thus far and have no doubt they’ll become an IP machine. I also have been really impressed with the teams at Third Ear Studio & Naudio (Sweden) and the subscription opportunities they’ve built on the back of creating great content — there’s a lot for US companies to learn from markets that have larger subscription adoption.What value can you offer founders other than money?When we make a significant investment in a company, we will immediately help streamline operations as much as possible to increase margins and the value of the business. We will, with our partners at Red Seat Ventures, look for ways to create new revenue-generating business opportunities, from live events to publishing. Further, there is a massive delta between the major platforms and the independent podcast networks and producers, which creates an unfair market for creators. By unifying a handful of best-in-class content creators, we can give smaller independent networks a scale that will benefit them in negotiations with the platforms, agencies, etc., which they wouldn’t have alone.Axios reported that your firm plans to invest in audio and podcast companies, mostly in the content space. I gather this means companies focused on podcast production or podcast networks — and not, say, a podcast editing tool or ad tech? Are individual shows or creators meant to apply?We are certainly looking to invest in production companies, producers, and networks, as we really believe in the value of great IP and helping those creators build on their existing businesses (or potentially create a new one). However, we also think there is a huge opportunity for new technology in the space – especially adtech – that will improve the overall ecosystem for all podcasters, and we’d be remiss if we weren’t looking for opportunities there as well.What attributes are you looking for in potential applicants? Any tips? At the core, we’re looking for companies & creators that have a solid foundation for their current business that we can help grow with our capital and operational experience. Between myself and my co-founders, [Red Seat Ventures partners] Kevin and Chris Balfe, we have experience not only in the podcast space but also live events, video, publishing, and more, which we will want to tap into with any business we invest in. I’d also say that we really value the vision of founders and would look for people that we could use across our portfolio companies, adding value to any company we invest in.Can you disclose the amount of the seed round? We are not disclosing the amount for the seed round but can say that we have the capital and relationships needed to have active conversations and are able to put real deals on the table.What are your goals for the immediate future? When do you anticipate making your first selection?We’ve been quietly working on this for quite some time and, even before announcing, have been in active discussions around investments and potential acquisitions, so I anticipate that we will close on deals sooner than later.