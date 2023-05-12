Insider May 12, 2023 —AI was a hot topic of conversation this month

Hi all,

Hope everyone is recovering well from yesterday’s Podcast Upfront.

For today’s issue of Insider, I’ll go over the AI hype cycle, layoffs at PRX, and some announcements and deals.

AI was topic du jour in podcasts over the past month

Artificial intelligence has entered this year’s zeitgeist. In a tweet, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said there was a 500 percent spike in the number of daily podcast episodes about AI over the past 30 days. And going back to January, the number of podcast episodes discussing AI shot up by 400 percent.

“Talk about AI is everywhere right now. Just out of interest — I looked at how it’s trending on Spotify — and the growth is pretty insane,” wrote Ek.

You can trace the beginning of the AI hype cycle back to November 2022, when OpenAI released the chatbot ChatGPT to the public. The topic has been discussed in countless earnings calls and congressional hearings and is a serious point of contention between screenwriters and studios in the ongoing Writers Guild strike. AI-generated fake Drake songs went viral on Tiktok and other social media, much to the chagrin of record labels. The month of May has been an especially prolific month for AI. For the first quarter of 2023, CNBC found that there were more mentions of AI in the earnings calls of S&P 500 companies than any other point in history. President Joe Biden also invited the heads of major AI companies like Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, and others to discuss the potential dangers of the technology. At Google I/O, the term “AI” was used over 100 times during the company’s keynote presentation.

Podcast distributor PRX lays off 10 percent of staff

PRX, the nonprofit podcast distributor behind Ear Hustle and The Moth Radio Hour, laid off 10 percent of employees earlier this week, reported Bloomberg’s Ashley Carman in her newsletter. The jobs were throughout the organization, impacting marketing, station services, training, and technology and advertising divisions.

A look at the PRX staff page now lists 63 employees. Hot Pod reached out to PRX for more details.

A spokesperson from PRX told Carman, “Every effort was made to avoid this scenario, including multiple cost-saving measures, that is unfortunately due to decline in podcast sponsorship revenue felt across the industry.”

Acast finds that 44 percent of US podcast advertising goes to the top 500 shows

An interesting stat from Acast’s presentation at Podcast Upfront yesterday. The company found that while 44 percent of US podcast advertising goes to the top 500 shows, those shows account for only 12 percent of monthly reach. In other words, advertisers are likely missing out on 88 percent of a potential audience.

“This leads to inflated CPMs for ad buyers and higher ad loads for listeners. In fact, podcasts in the top 500 shows have a 30%(!!!!) higher ad load than shows in the top 3000,” wrote Acast’s spokesperson Molly A. DeMellier in an email to Hot Pod.

IAB’s $4 billion revenue estimate for 2025 may be too optimistic

The IAB released a report yesterday that included the estimate that podcast ad revenue would double by 2025 to $4 billion. The organization’s projections have sometimes veered on the side of optimistic — for example, last year, it estimated that podcast ad revenue would reach the $4 billion marker by 2024.

But according to an analyst from eMarketer/Insider Intelligence, even 2025 seems a bit too early for ad revenue to hit $4 billion. “We think $4 billion in the US is a ways away, likely closer to 2028,” wrote senior analyst Max Willens in an email to Hot Pod.

While podcast ad revenue (as well as consumption) is trending in a positive direction, Willens believes the issue is in the ad tech itself. “Advertising in podcasts remains more time- and labor-intensive than it is for many other ad formats. The issues creating that dynamic will put a damper on the number of advertisers spending in the space, as well as the amount those advertisers spend,” he wrote.

Lightning Round

Lana Condor to star in new scripted podcast Evergreen, the first installment in the anthology series Hidden Signal by QCode. Condor (formerly of Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Ever Loved) will be joining actors Alan Cumming and Abigail Spencer in lending her vocal talents to the series, reported Deadline.

Hanna Rosin will be the permanent host of The Atlantic’s Radio Atlantic podcast. Yesterday, the magazine announced that Rosin will host its flagship podcast. Rosin’s first episode will debut on May 25th. You can listen to the trailer here.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sony Music Entertainment are partnering for a new podcast, Dinner’s On Me. The interview show will be hosted by the Modern Family alum as he talks to different guests from the world of entertainment, politics, sports, and more. Each episode will be taped at a different restaurant in either Los Angeles or New York City. The show will premiere on May 23rd.

Blavity founder Morgan DeBaun launched a new podcast yesterday called The Journey. The YouTube interview podcast will feature different guests from the worlds of entertainment, sports, beauty, and business. You can watch the first two episodes here.

Former Marketplace journalist Molly Wood launched a climate change podcast this week called Everybody in the Pool. The show will discuss practical solutions for the current climate change crisis. Wood will talk to leaders of climate tech startups, lawmakers, consumers and others. You can listen to an intro trailer for the show here.

Yesterday, Wondery and Bloomberg announced a new podcast about crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. Spellcaster: The Fall of Sam Bankman-Fried will be hosted by Bloomberg tech reporter Hannah Miller. The show debuts on May 22nd.