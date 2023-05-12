Insider May 11, 2023 — Here’s what went down at the 2023 Podcast Upfront

Some other highlights from IAB:



The global podcast division of Sony Music Entertainment announced Drapetomaniax: Unshackled History, a new podcast made in partnership with Pharrell’s production company OTHERtone. Hosted by journalist Michael Harriot, the first episode will premiere on June 19th. Also to join Sony Music’s offerings is Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. ArtsAI and Barometer announced a “brand suitability” product that will use AI to monitor podcast content and help advertisers figure out which shows are appropriate for their brand. New York Public Radio brought in hosts from many of its popular shows, including WNYC’s Radiolab and Death, Sex & Money. Ira Flatow of Science Friday was asked to weigh in on the show’s continued success despite being on air for more than three decades. “In an age of polarizing news 24/7, we offer listeners something different,” said Flatow.



NPR played it safe by featuring hosts from popular shows like The Indicator from Planet Money, Code Switch, Upfirst Sunday, and TED Radio Hour. Rather than tout new offerings, NPR made a nostalgia play. As my colleague Nicholas Quah explains in Vulture, a recent series of layoffs (as well as the shuttering of four new podcasts) makes it clear that NPR is returning to its broadcast radio roots — missing out on opportunities to expand its audience. So long, Invisibilia!



Acast’s director of sales and brand partnerships, Christiana Brenton, talked about how advertisers can better connect with their target audience. Last month, the company launched a tool that uses Nielsen Audience Segments data to help advertisers target even more specific audience categories, such as high-income earners, pet owners, travelers, tech enthusiasts, and more.



SiriusXM brought out several of its notable hosts, including Team Coco’s Conan O’Brien, Kelly Ripa (who is the host of Let’s Talk off Camera by Stitcher Studios), Crooked Media’s DeRay Mckesson (Pod Save the People), Neil deGrasse Tyson (StarTalk), and Crime Junkie’s Ashley Flowers.The company also announced Sounds Gay, a new podcast about queer music that will debut on May 24th. The show will be hosted by Sarah Esocoff and produced by SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios.