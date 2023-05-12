Insider May 11, 2023 — Here’s what went down at the 2023 Podcast Upfront

|Today was the first in-person Podcast Upfront since the pandemic, and it started off with a bang.
Well, maybe not. A glitch — in the very beginning — caused presentations from last week’s IAB NewFronts to briefly air for remote attendees (“Should we be seeing a presentation about Meta right now?” asked one person in the livestream chat), but that was quickly addressed. On top of that, Paramount backed out of today’s conference last minute.
When attendees brought up the studio’s absence in the chat, an IAB spokesperson chimed in: “Paramount podcasting will not be participating this year due to the current climate.”Given that Paramount Global laid off 25 percent of its domestic employees this week, it’s perhaps easy to guess why the company sat this one out. On top of that, the Writers Guild strike and ongoing DGA negotiations with studios are preoccupying much of Hollywood. The rest of the presentations were light on substance, but that shouldn’t surprise anyone. Upfronts is basically a chance for the podcast industry to showcase its offerings to advertisers and media buyers. Still, there were a few announcements and new deals — which I’ll detail below.
|Sports, comedy, and culture now generate slightly more revenue than politics
Political and news-focused podcasts used to be the biggest moneymakers — but that’s no longer the case in 2023. Instead, sports, society, and culture have taken the lead, according to IAB’s podcast revenue study released today. The end of the pandemic and a non-election year likely explain this shift in consumer behavior. “In-person sports, lifestyle events, and in-store shopping have come back in a big way, taking the lead from news which held the top revenue genre spot since 2018,” said Eric John, the vice president of IAB’s Media Center, in a statement. It doesn’t appear that listeners are outright embracing or rejecting any genre as much as mixing up what they’re consuming. Even the top revenue-generating category — sports, at 15 percent — is only a few points higher than news and politics (12 percent). Comedy, society, and culture each generate 14 percent of revenue. And 28 percent of revenue comes from a large group of “niche” categories like home improvement, education, and advocacy.
|iHeart is betting hard on branded content
We’re returning to the days when Procter & Gamble sponsored serial “soap” dramas on the radio. During its presentation, iHeart announced the launch of Ruby, a new division that would focus solely on branded podcasts. The new team would be focused on the marketing, sales, and production of what iHeart is calling “bespoke” podcasts for brands. In other words, brands fork over the cash, iHeart finds the celebrity hosts and creates something listeners want to tune in to. The company has already launched branded podcasts with IBM, Salesforce, Mattress Firm, T-Mobile, and Intuit QuickBooks. The Ruby team consists of a dozen employees, iHeartMedia spokesperson Jenn Powers confirmed to Hot Pod. The company did not share any financials. Listeners can be picky with what branded shows they actually listen to, according to a CoHost study from 2022. Business and technology appear to be the most popular categories, and listeners seem to prefer an interview and discussion format the most.
|Wondery is “going big” on sports and podcast IP
Amazon-owned Wondery showcased its upcoming sports shows, as well as a number of streaming TV series that originated as Wondery podcasts. “We’re going big on sports,” said Wondery’s chief content officer, Marshall Levy.The company has a number of sports podcasts due to launch this year, featuring the likes of Shea Serrano, Michelle Beadle (formerly of The Athletic), and former ESPN host Trey Wingo. Last year, the Wondery signed an exclusive deal with JJ Redick for the basketball podcast The Old Man and the Three.Then there’s the IP story. Wondery’s head of ad revenue, Angie More, was quick to point out the company delivered more “headphones to Hollywood” titles than any other. Rather than pitching its podcast IP to Amazon Studios, the company has signed deals with the likes of Hulu, Peacock, and others. Some TV shows based on Wondery podcasts include Dr. Death, Dirty John, and American Sports Story. “Brands that work with Wondery have a chance to align with shows that transcend audio. Whether your podcast today could be the next hit TV show of tomorrow, or a live tour for a merch collab,” she said.It’s well-known that podcast IP is a popular source of stories for streaming. But there’s likely to be far less demand this year — streamers are already cutting down on their production of scripted TV, and the ongoing writers strike has stalled production on several projects.
|Some other highlights from IAB:
The global podcast division of Sony Music Entertainment announced Drapetomaniax: Unshackled History, a new podcast made in partnership with Pharrell’s production company OTHERtone. Hosted by journalist Michael Harriot, the first episode will premiere on June 19th. Also to join Sony Music’s offerings is Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. ArtsAI and Barometer announced a “brand suitability” product that will use AI to monitor podcast content and help advertisers figure out which shows are appropriate for their brand. New York Public Radio brought in hosts from many of its popular shows, including WNYC’s Radiolab and Death, Sex & Money. Ira Flatow of Science Friday was asked to weigh in on the show’s continued success despite being on air for more than three decades. “In an age of polarizing news 24/7, we offer listeners something different,” said Flatow.
NPR played it safe by featuring hosts from popular shows like The Indicator from Planet Money, Code Switch, Upfirst Sunday, and TED Radio Hour. Rather than tout new offerings, NPR made a nostalgia play. As my colleague Nicholas Quah explains in Vulture, a recent series of layoffs (as well as the shuttering of four new podcasts) makes it clear that NPR is returning to its broadcast radio roots — missing out on opportunities to expand its audience. So long, Invisibilia!
Acast’s director of sales and brand partnerships, Christiana Brenton, talked about how advertisers can better connect with their target audience. Last month, the company launched a tool that uses Nielsen Audience Segments data to help advertisers target even more specific audience categories, such as high-income earners, pet owners, travelers, tech enthusiasts, and more.
SiriusXM brought out several of its notable hosts, including Team Coco’s Conan O’Brien, Kelly Ripa (who is the host of Let’s Talk off Camera by Stitcher Studios), Crooked Media’s DeRay Mckesson (Pod Save the People), Neil deGrasse Tyson (StarTalk), and Crime Junkie’s Ashley Flowers.The company also announced Sounds Gay, a new podcast about queer music that will debut on May 24th. The show will be hosted by Sarah Esocoff and produced by SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios.