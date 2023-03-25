Insider March 24, 2023 — Feed fight

Apologies for the lack of Hot Pod yesterday. I got bogged down in some reporting (you know, the thing I need to do to make this newsletter worth your while). But, we’ve got a big ole chonky issue for you today, featuring Crooked’s feed dispute with the creators of Hot Take, Spotify’s diversity spending, and Audible’s partnership with Dolby Atmos.

Hot Take’s feed is in dispute after Crooked Media cancels the climate change podcast

In January 2022, Crooked Media announced that it had acquired buzzy climate change podcast Hot Take, hosted by Mary Annaïse Heglar and Amy Westervelt. It seemed to be a great fit for the liberal podcast network, which was founded by Obama administration alumni Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor. But less than a year later, the show was canceled. Crooked has been quiet about it, and the hosts announced the show’s ending in an episode in December. Then this week, after what seems to be a particularly acrimonious split, Heglar and Westervelt posted a detailed account about the breakdown between the show and the network and the lingering dispute over who controls the Hot Take’s back catalog.

During its run at Crooked between April and December 2022, Hot Take published weekly, and the hosts occasionally appeared on the network’s other shows. Heglar and Westervelt said there were a bunch of issues that cropped up during that timeframe — not enough support in production, marketing, etc. — basically the kind of stuff typical of other show acquisitions. But there was the added tension over the politics of the show versus the network. As expected, Favreau, Lovett, and Vietor take pretty mainstream Democratic positions on Pod Save America and their other shows and regularly interview politicians and officials from Obamaworld. “Suffice it to say that Amy and I were far, far to the left of just about every show I’ve heard in the Crooked Universe. You kinda have to be if you take climate change — and especially climate justice — seriously,” Heglar wrote.

Among other political differences, Heglar said that they were pushed to interview EPA administrator Michael Regan on Hot Take and that things deteriorated at the network after they refused. Then, Westervelt told leadership that she intended to leave the show after the first season but would stay on as long as necessary to transition to another co-host. Instead, Crooked canceled the show in December, citing falling numbers (the hosts allege that they were actually 30,000 downloads above target).

Three months later, the Hot Take hosts are still in conflict with Crooked over the state of the show’s feed. According to a person familiar with the matter, Crooked gained ownership of the feed when it acquired the show. However, there was a stipulation in the deal that would return ownership of Hot Take to Heglar and Westervelt if the show was canceled in the first season (which it was).

According to Heglar and Westervelt, Crooked “held the feed hostage unless we signed a termination agreement with a very detailed non-disparagement agreement (is that even legal anymore? Who knows!).” They still have not signed. The hosts allege that, in response, Crooked removed the feed from Apple podcasts, eliminating all of their reviews and subscribers (indeed, you still can’t listen to Hot Take on Apple). However, the feed is still live on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and some other smaller RSS-based apps.

Crooked spokesperson Christine Delargy declined to discuss contract specifics or the feed’s removal from Apple, but reiterated that the show’s cancellation came down to the numbers. “We have many successful shows here at Crooked that represent a broad range of views and experiences, and we very much wanted Hot Take to be one of them,” she said. “Unfortunately, the show wasn’t connecting with a wider audience so we made the decision not to move forward. It really is as simple as that.”

It’s another fraught feed situation that shows how messy things can get after a podcast deal goes south (you may remember the hubbub last year over how The New York Times transferred Sway’s feed to Hard Fork). The point, it seems, is not to continue the show. Westervelt wrote that she and Heglar are “at peace” with the show ending. But, as everyone in podcasting knows, the feed has value. Not only is there a back catalog of content that can still be monetized — it has a built-in subscriber base that could be handy were they to use the feed to launch another project.

The business messiness aside, the situation also speaks to how the big podcast studios have approached climate change shows. As more corporate giants get into the space and expect bigger downloads and returns, climate shows are not going to necessarily give them what they want. The kind of daily shows that produce those numbers (politics, celebrity chat, quick news bites) simply do not function in the same way that carefully considered climate shows do. The Hot Take cancellation immediately reminded me of what happened with Gimlet’s How to Save a Planet, which was axed by Spotify last year despite its wide acclaim because of lower-than-expected numbers.

Westervelt wrote about how this pattern works in media overall: “In the 20 years I have been covering climate change across various forms of media, I have seen this cycle over and over again: increasing public and political awareness of the problem creates pressure for media to cover it, larger media outlets hire reporters and acquire smaller outlets and make big announcements about how committed they are to ‘the story of our time,’ but they give no authority to any of their climate efforts, they give no support to the launch of these new shows and verticals and newsletters, they silo them off in a drab little corner, and then a year or so later they go welp we tried but there’s just no audience for climate content.”



It’s a really frustrating situation! And a good reminder to support your favorite climate podcasts and media. With How to Save a Planet gone, I have turned to BBC’s The Climate Question (what can I say — I simply love to be bummed out by BBC World Service on my morning coffee run).

Spotify’s diversity spending

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Spotify has been slow to tap its $100 million diversity fund. The company announced the fund last year following the uproar over Joe Rogan’s frequent past usage of a racial slur. But that was before the economy got really wonky and Spotify chose to reduce spending and lay off 6 percent of its workforce. According to Bloomberg, only 10 percent of the money (which was meant to be allocated over three years) has been spent.

Since the report was issued, Spotify has pushed back, saying that the company has spent more than 10 percent of the fund. Spotify spokesperson Erin Styles declined to say how much more.

“The Spotify Creator Equity Fund is dedicated to a variety of initiatives that help elevate and support an inclusive and diverse portfolio of artists and creators on the platform,” said Spotify spokesperson Gayle Gaviola Moreau. “By investing in programs like GLOW, Frequency, NextGen and AMPLIFIKA, we are able to empower and uplift underrepresented voices around the world.”

While the programs cited above do fall under the umbrella of equity and inclusion, little of it is new. Frequency, Spotify’s hub for Black podcasts and content, launched in 2021. NextGen, Spotify’s podcasting development program for college students, recently expanded to Spelman College after launching at NYU in 2021. AMPLIFIKA is a program to support Afro-Brazilian artists that also launched in 2021. Of the projects Spotify cited, only GLOW, an initiative to support LGBTQIA+ music artists, debuted since the diversity fund was announced.

According to the Bloomberg report, the team responsible for allocating the fund was still determining its budget and priorities at the beginning of the year. Perhaps once those are settled, we may see more programming coming out of Spotify that gets to the core of what they were trying to address.

Audible releases dozens of titles with Dolby Atmos

Look at people caring about spatial audio! (Sans Spotify.) Yesterday, Audible announced the release of more than 40 titles with Dolby Atmos, claiming to provide “immersive, cinematic listening experiences in pioneering spatial sound.” Included in the new audiobook releases are The Sandman: Act III, Letters From Camp, and a retelling of The Little Mermaid.

At Hot Pod Summit last month, I chatted with some people in the audiobook industry about what can be done to maintain the value of audiobooks as they enter the same space as (largely free) podcasts. Dan Zitt, Penguin Random House Audio’s senior vice president of production, said that publishers are focusing on creating premium listening experiences. What Audible has done here definitely fits that category (I listened to a few min of Little Mermaid — it does sound pretty great!). While audiobooks used to all sound kind of the same (one author reading all the way through), we should expect more of a spectrum of content to emerge, from the star-studded, Dolby Atmos-enabled productions to the creepy Apple AI text-to-speech content.



That’s all for now. Have a great weekend, and I will be back on Tuesday with more on the NPR layoffs and show cancellations.