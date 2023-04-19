Insider April 14, 2023 — Heardle, we hardly knew ye

It’s too hot for April. Let’s get into the audio stuff.

Today, Heardle gets the ax, The Joe Rogan AI Experience sounds better than it should, and Luminary has reportedly fallen on tough times.

Spotify pulls the plug on Heardle less than a year after acquiring it

That was fast! Spotify bought Wordle-inspired music quiz Heardle last year for an undisclosed sum, with big plans to integrate it into the app as a music discovery tool. Instead, players were greeted with a message today saying that “unfortunately we have to say goodbye. From May 5th, Heardle will no longer be available.”

In an email to The Verge, Spotify spokesperson Grey Munford said, “after careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Heardle as we focus our efforts on other features for music discovery.”

It is the latest of Spotify’s acquisitions to be shut down. Earlier this month, the company announced it was shuttering Spotify Live, the live audio app that grew out of the streamer’s $60 million purchase of Betty Labs in 2021. After Spotify’s M&A bonanza over the past few years, it was sort of inevitable that not everything would work out. But the fact that Heardle, which could not have cost that much to operate, didn’t justify the cost was surprising.

But Spotify is trimming its operating budget wherever it can. That was the justification behind its layoff of 6 percent of employees, many of whom had arrived at the company through acquisition. And in its year-end financial presentation, the company cited Heardle as one of the companies that added to its ballooning operating expenses. That said, it does not appear that any layoffs have resulted from the shutdown of Heardle.

CEO Daniel Ek has admitted that Spotify overextended itself in its purchases. “In hindsight, I probably got a little carried away and overinvested relative to the uncertainty we saw shaping up in the market,” he told investors in February.

Still, the acquisitions are not all bust. Spotify has built audiobook distributor Findaway into its new audiobook vertical. The company will have to overcome Apple’s strict in-app purchase rules and develop new business models to make it work, but it has promise. And just this week, the company announced that the tech it acquired with Whooshkaa has been integrated into Megaphone as a radio broadcast-to-podcast tool.

In better economic times, Heardle might have lived to see another day and even been integrated into the app as planned. But with all the consolidating Spotify still has to do with its acquisitions, Heardle was unlikely to be a priority.

Joe Rogan doesn’t love being imitated by AI

You all know how I feel about the robots, so I certainly don’t blame him. A new podcast has cropped up on YouTube called The Joe Rogan AI Experience, and if you aren’t paying too much attention to it or miss the ChatGPT disclosures at the beginning, you could easily be fooled into thinking it’s real.

The first two episodes, in which AI Rogan interviews OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Donald Trump, already have more than 400,000 views in the past 10 days. A listener brought the AI-generated podcast to Rogan’s attention on Twitter, and the host responded by saying, “This is going to get very slippery, kids.”

It is not like JRAIE is going to knock the real thing off its number one spot, but it does demonstrate how AI could make podcasting more complicated. We have seen examples of completely AI-generated voices, from the nonsense generated by AI Radio to the creepy but serviceable interstitials produced by RadioGPT, and they largely still sound fake. But when you have an established voice to work off of, like Rogan’s, the end product does sound more convincing. It will be interesting to see how the major platforms handle what will, at some point, be a flood of imitation content.

Report: Luminary cuts podcasts and staff salaries

Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that subscription podcast company Luminary is quietly experiencing financial troubles that are affecting the company’s programming and operations. Luminary originally made a number of high-profile talent deals with the likes of Roxane Gay, Lena Dunham, and Snap Judgement host Glynn Washington, which it’s begun to let go elsewhere or fizzle out. Additionally, the report said that staff members experienced salary cuts for a time. Luminary did not respond to Hot Pod’s request for comment.

Have a great weekend! I will be back Tuesday with some exciting news.