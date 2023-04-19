Insider April 13, 2023 — Public media defects from Twitter

I did not think that public media would top Elon Musk’s list of press enemies, but here we are! Perhaps he has recognized that there is particular disdain for NPR and PBS among a certain sect of right-wing Twitter.

Today, NPR (and friends) abandon Twitter, Spotify debuts its broadcast-to-podcast tool, and Max is giving us the SmartLess docuseries we never asked for.

But first, a quick correction. In our last issue, we reported on the new podcast slate from Pinkfong, the studio behind “Baby Shark.” The original story erroneously said that all three of the studio’s English-language podcasts are behind a paywall. Only one of the shows, Exclusive Pinkfong Baby Shark Book Adventure, is exclusive for paying subscribers. The web version has been updated to reflect that.

Member stations, PBS join NPR in leaving Twitter

Yesterday, I wrote for The Verge about NPR’s decision to leave Twitter and how it marks an acceleration of Musk’s ongoing fight with the media. NPR made the call after Twitter slapped them with a “government-funded” tag (which was originally an even worse “state-affiliated media” tag), with CEO John Lansing saying that “we are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence.” Now, as member stations decide what to do and other public outlets are marked with the tag, the defections are escalating.

The member stations that left Twitter did not all do so at once. Some, like KCRW in LA and Hawaii Public Radio, beat NPR to the punch. Others, like Texas Public Radio, KUOW in Seattle, and WBUR in Boston, announced they were done with Twitter shortly after NPR made its announcement. And a number have gone quiet without making a public statement about it, like KQED in San Francisco and Minnesota Public Radio.

It was definitely not a coordinated response, and that was the point. “There has been robust discussion among station leaders and with NPR about what happened last week,” NPR spokesperson Isabel Lara told Hot Pod in an email. “We have been keeping our station network updated that we would be leaving and emphasizing that it was completely up to them what their participation on Twitter would be. As always, we respect NPR stations’ independent decision-making on how they engage with their audiences.”

NPR’s decision may not have been all that difficult to make. Only 2 percent of NPR’s traffic comes from Twitter, according to NPR tech reporter Bobby Allyn, and Lansing said in a meeting that Twitter “no longer has the public service relevance that it once had.”

But some of the biggest member stations, like WNYC and WBEZ in Chicago, remain active on the platform. Neither responded to Hot Pod’s request on whether they would continue to use Twitter moving forward.

I wonder if perhaps it is a tougher call for local stations. They may be more reliant on Twitter for public engagement, like putting out feelers for call-ins and getting listeners to donate during pledge drives. It is not likely make-or-break but may not be so simple at a time when public radio is struggling financially.

And this is no longer just a public radio problem. PBS also got the “government-funded media” label last week and has not tweeted since April 8th. The network has since confirmed that it has no plans to resume tweeting from the main account, though its accounts that have not been tagged, like PBS Newshour and PBS Kids, have remained active.



BBC’s main account remains active, likely because it was able to get a small concession from Musk. After reaching out to him earlier this week and hosting a live interview with him, Musk approved a change in their label to “publicly funded media” instead of “government-funded media” based on the nature of the UK’s public licensing system. Still, Musk had to Musk and dunk on BBC from his account when he wasn’t advocating to defund NPR.

And yet the CBC remains unscathed! For now.

Spotify introduces broadcast-to-podcast tool

Speaking of radio, Spotify is making good on its 2021 acquisition of Australian company Whooshkaa, which developed tech that turns radio broadcasts into podcasts. That technology is now integrated into Spotify-owned publisher Megaphone. According to Spotify, Fox Audio Network is already a client, and the new tool is now available to Megaphone publishers globally. The tool seems like a no-brainer for Spotify and could be an incentive for broadcasters to join Megaphone.

We’re getting a SmartLess docuseries on HBO Max

HBO Max has rebranded to simply Max to seem more family-friendly (excuse me, but if you can get Sesame Street along with your Sopranos, that’s fun for the whole family) and has announced a slew of new content. In addition to the Harry Potter reboot and new Game of Thrones prequel, the streaming service will debut a six-part series going behind the scenes of SmartLess. Of all the podcasts out there, I would maybe not pick a nothingburger celebrity chat show on which to base a docuseries, but that’s also why I don’t have David Zaslav’s job. Also, it’s shot in black and white, so you know they mean business.

That’s all for now. See you tomorrow.